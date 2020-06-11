Agent Profile: Allie Rossini of Laura McCarthy Real Estate

One half of the talented team known as Rossini Schneider Real Estate, Allie Rossini has made her own mark in the local market. The Laura McCarthy Real Estate agent joined the established company in 2009, a legacy of her family’s success in the industry.

“With a husband in commercial real estate, a real estate attorney father and an interior designer mother, real estate seems to be in my blood,” Rossini says.

Her outgoing personality and strong background in business (her previous career titles include working for Enterprise and as business development director for an ad agency) also bolstered her position in the industry and served Rossini well in maneuvering the many challenges found in her line of work.

“The most challenging is what is out of my control – the rise and fall of the economy,” she admits. “[My business partner Alison Schneider] and I educate our clients on the current market conditions, whether it is an ideal time to buy/sell and how to prepare their product to be [its] best at any given time. Residential real estate can be emotional for clients. We need to be that calm force to help clients think clearer and make good, educated decisions.”

Being able to advocate for her clients is top priority for Rossini. She relies on honest communication with other agents to ensure the success of each transaction, recognizing that trust and integrity are integral qualities to the work that she does on behalf of her clients.

“Providing our best service means truly listening to [clients’] needs and then advocating for them,” Rossini says. “I believe in ‘going beyond the usual expectations.’ Both Alison and myself stand by this motto and believe it is what sets us apart.”