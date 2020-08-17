Letter From the Editor: Aug. 14

My favorite part about living in the metro area is the people I live in it with. I love learning and growing from perspectives different from my own. I find purpose through telling the stories of individuals from all walks of life, sharing those stories with a wider audience and tackling misunderstandings and misrepresentations through open communication and compassion. To me, diversity is the key to building a full, successful, vibrant community.

It is the job of community news organizations to amplify unique voices and to showcase the diversity that enriches us all. As your community news organization, Ladue News looks forward to highlighting all of our ever-expanding readership’s diverse neighborhoods and business districts.

On Page 12, digital editor and staff writer Andrea Smith has put together a guide to Black-owned businesses you can support in the metro area right now. And starting on Page 35, don’t miss Smith’s feature on Heritage1933, a beauty company that creates products for Black women – and gives back to the local community. Our commitment to expanding the range of voices within Ladue News doesn’t end there – flip to Page 17 for our very first Student Spotlight column, wherein we will regularly give area teens a chance to express their generation’s perspectives and ideas. And don’t forget to visit laduenews.com for an even wider spectrum of coverage than we are able to fit within our printed pages.