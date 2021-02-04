 Skip to main content
Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Wildwood

With trailheads, local parks and other outdoor adventures, Wildwood proves a perfectly named escape from urban life.

Bring your hiking gear to explore the Al Foster Memorial Trail, a natural treasure trod by countless explorers. While you have your boots on, make your way to Rockwoods Range, an easily accessible nature preserve with steep terrain and rustic appeal. For one final open-air escapade, tour Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park for overnight camping and other unforgettable activities.

Head over to Letty Lou’s Café, where burgers and beer are just what’s needed to refuel. And for dessert, don’t miss Main Street Creamery. The ice cream shop whips up Instagram-worthy treats like Mason jar milkshakes drizzled in chocolate syrup and topped with cookies, candy and other sweets.

Al Foster Memorial Trail, 225 Grand Ave., cityofwildwood.com

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park, 800 Guy Park Drive, mostateparks.com

Letty Lou’s Café, 17209 New College Ave., lettylouscafe.com

Main Street Creamery, 2478 Taylor Road, mainstreetcreameryco.com

Rockwoods Range, nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/rockwoods-range

