Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Webster Groves

From performing arts experiences to diverse dining adventures, Webster Groves leaves its mark on visitors passing through for a good time.
Whether you’re purchasing season tickets or just catching a single show, beloved treasure The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis never disappoints. A short drive east brings visitors to the Old Orchard neighborhood of Webster Groves.
Start with The Frisco Barroom for elevated pub fare and an excellent adult-libations list. For diners craving something spicier, try Tei Too, a laid-back Thai establishment with a flair for flavor. Cool your taste buds afterward with dessert from quirky scoop shop Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream. Finally, finish your tour of Old Orchard at Civil Alchemy, a boutique with trendy apparel, accessories and carefully curated wine subscriptions.
Civil Alchemy, 8154 Big Bend Blvd., civilalchemy.com
The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., thefriscostl.com
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, 130 Edgar Road, repstl.org
Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, 8130 Big Bend Blvd., serendipity-icecream.com
Tei Too, 8158 Big Bend Blvd., teistl.com