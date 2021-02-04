 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Webster Groves

Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Webster Groves

From the Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in the St. Louis Metro Area series
  • Updated

From performing arts experiences to diverse dining adventures, Webster Groves leaves its mark on visitors passing through for a good time.

Whether you’re purchasing season tickets or just catching a single show, beloved treasure The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis never disappoints. A short drive east brings visitors to the Old Orchard neighborhood of Webster Groves.

Start with The Frisco Barroom for elevated pub fare and an excellent adult-libations list. For diners craving something spicier, try Tei Too, a laid-back Thai establishment with a flair for flavor. Cool your taste buds afterward with dessert from quirky scoop shop Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream. Finally, finish your tour of Old Orchard at Civil Alchemy, a boutique with trendy apparel, accessories and carefully curated wine subscriptions.

Civil Alchemy, 8154 Big Bend Blvd., civilalchemy.com

The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., thefriscostl.com

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, 130 Edgar Road, repstl.org

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, 8130 Big Bend Blvd., serendipity-icecream.com

Tei Too, 8158 Big Bend Blvd., teistl.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular