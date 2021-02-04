Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in University City

Home to more than 30 Black-owned businesses, as well as live music and nightclubs, the Delmar Loop in University City might be one of the most fun streets in the metro area. First, start with a meal at Joe Edwards’ landmark Blueberry Hill, which has been helping area residents and visitors alike find their thrill (to echo Fats Domino) for half a century this year, on Sept. 8. Order at Ranoush to savor Middle Eastern cuisine with strong Syrian cooking influences.
Otherwise, jonesing for music, whether old or new, in whatever genre? Then you absolutely must visit Vintage Vinyl, where Tom “Papa” Ray or some dedicated staffer will help you find something (pardon the pun) noteworthy. Or make it a movie night at the Tivoli Theatre; the historic, three-screen cinema dates back to 1924 and shows a compelling mix of indie films and all-time favorites. Cap off your evening by singing along to all your favorite songs during a late-night visit to The W Karaoke Lounge.
Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd., blueberryhill.com
Ranoush, 6501 Delmar Blvd., ranoush.com
Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., landmarktheatres.com/st-louis/tivoli-theatre
Vintage Vinyl, 6610 Delmar Blvd., vintagevinyl.com
The W Karaoke Lounge, 6655 Delmar Blvd., thewkaraoke.com