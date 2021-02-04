Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Town and Country

Home to a stunning country club and idyllic landscapes, Town and Country is a restful retreat from the go-go-go atmosphere found elsewhere in the metro area.
Every visit to Town and Country requires a stop by Bellerive Country Club. The site of past PGA Championships, Bellerive treats visitors and members to luxury recreation. If you’re interested in more outdoor views, hit the trails at Edgar M. Queeny County Park, which features fishing spots, hiking and a playground.
Town and Country Crossing is a retail haven that sports a collection of apparel and household-goods shops. There you’ll also find Wasabi Sushi Bar, a local chain that serves sea-to-seat ingredients. Pair this trip with a visit next to Cooper’s Hawk, a familiar yet distinctly local brand known for its excellent selection of wines and charcuterie.
Bellerive Country Club, 12925 Ladue Road, bellerivecc.org
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, 1146 Town and Country Crossing Drive, chwinery.com
Edgar M. Queeny County Park, 550 Weidman Road, stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation
Town and Country Crossing, 1074 Town and Country Crossing Drive, townandcountrycrossing.com
Wasabi Sushi Bar, 1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, wasabisushibars.com