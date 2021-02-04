Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in the Central West End

Nestled between Forest Park and the Saint Louis University campus, the Central West End offers historic charm paired with modern experiences that make it the perfect place to endlessly explore. Take a stroll via tree-lined sidewalks (with the iconic griffin-adorned lamp posts) to grab a bite at one of the CWE’s famous eateries, enjoy some Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams or take in one of the latest exhibitions at Craft Alliance (or maybe even The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis’ large collection of mosaics). And certainly don’t hesitate to explore this neighborhood’s historic homes – predominantly built in the early 20th century in response to the 1904 World’s Fair in neighboring Forest Park – along the way.

Bowood Farms, 4605 Olive St., bowoodfarms.com

Craft Alliance, 5080 Delmar Blvd., craftalliance.org

Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., left-bank.com

Mission Taco Joint, 398 N. Euclid Ave., missiontacojoint.com

Vicia, 4260 Forest Park Ave., viciarestaurant.com

