Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Richmond Heights

With a destination shopping center and a history dating back more than 100 years, Richmond Heights more than lives up to its municipal motto: “Progress with tradition.”
Shoppers from around the metro area make their way to the Saint Louis Galleria, a high-end indoor mall with plenty of attractions. Not far from the mall are countless dining options, including Basso and Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill. The former is a sleek gastropub with craveworthy pasta, pizza and tapas, while the latter (one of three area locations) dishes almost 10 varieties of absolutely killer burgers.
Coma Coffee satisfies caffeine cravings with espresso drinks, pour-overs and cold brew. Those who are hungering for even more plentiful pasta, meanwhile, should visit Maggiano’s Little Italy to enjoy the expertise of Jason Jones, the executive chef there.
Basso, 7036 Clayton Ave., basso-stl.com
Coma Coffee, 1034 S. Brentwood Blvd., Suite 102, comacoffee.com
Maggiano’s Little Italy, No. 2 The Boulevard, locations.maggianos.com/missouri/richmond-heights
Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill, 6662 Clayton Road, mikeduffys.com/richmond-heights
Saint Louis Galleria, 1155 Galleria Pkwy., saintlouisgalleria.com