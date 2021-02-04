Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Olivette

Olivette is a historic neighborhood that’s home to great green space and unforgettable eats.
Children love Stacy Park – and for good reason. The 35-acre destination is home to a playground, ball fields, picnic tables and other ways to play. Also great for children both young and young at heart is Olivette Lanes, a retro bowling alley with modern amenities and a full menu of drinks and dishes.
For morning meals, patrons chow down on timeless diner fare at the Olivette Diner. And renowned Sugarfire Smoke House – now a beloved local chain – first started slow-smoking meats at the still-standing Olivette location. Also, don’t miss Tai Ke, an authentic Taiwanese restaurant that serves an extensive collection of traditional dishes, from street snacks to hot wok meals and other specialties.
Olivette Diner, 9638 Olive Blvd., facebook.com/pages/category/Diner/Olivette-Diner
Olivette Lanes, 9520 Olive Blvd., olivettelanes.com
Stacy Park Playground, 9750 Old Bonhomme Road, olivetteparksandrec.com
Sugarfire Smoke House, 9200 Olive Blvd., sugarfiresmokehouse.com
Tai Ke Shabu Shabu, 9626 Olive Blvd., taikeshabushabu.com