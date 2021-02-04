Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Maplewood

Known for its charming homes and excellent dining scene, Maplewood is a bustling hot spot with plenty of excitement for everyone.
For pizza night, Elmwood is the place to be thanks to its trim-yet-tasty menu of red- and white-sauced pies. Just down the block is Boogaloo, which features Caribbean/Creole cuisine like jerk chicken and jambalaya. For quick breakfast and lunch options, head to the Living Room to enjoy a pastry and coffee made with fresh-roasted beans.
Spirits and other suds are what keep this neighborhood humming. Chateau Maplewood may just be the best spot in the area for wine enthusiasts. And no visit to Maplewood is complete without stopping for a pint at the Bottleworks Brewpub, a Schlafly Beer operation with plenty of brews and bites on tap.
Boogaloo, 7344 Manchester Road, boogaloostlouis.com
Bottleworks Brewpub, 7260 Southwest Ave., schlafly.com/bottleworks-brewpub
Chateau Maplewood Wine Bar & Shop, 7326 Manchester Road, chateaumaplewood.com
Elmwood, 2704 Sutton Blvd., elmwoodstl.com
Living Room Coffee & Kitchen, 2808 Sutton Blvd., livingroomstl.com