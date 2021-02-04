Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Manchester

Family-friendly and full of fun, Manchester has what you need for the perfect weekend daytrip in the metro area.
Bring the entire fam to spend the day at Amp Up Action Park. The all-in-one destination features ax-throwing, go-karts, laser tag and virtual reality experiences. Prefer open-air activities? Paul Schroeder Park is the city’s largest park and has a little something for everyone, including tennis, pickleball courts and a nine-hole disc golf course. When the weather’s right, spend the day in the sun at the Manchester Aquatic Center – also located at Paul Schroeder Park.
Once you’ve worked up an appetite, hit up El Toluco for some of the best tacos in the area, or treat yourself to a mouth-watering steak at Tucker’s Place.
Amp Up Action Park, 13901 Manchester Road, ampupactionpark.com
El Toluco, 14234 Manchester Road, eltolucotaqueria.com
Manchester Aquatic Center, 359 Old Meramec Station Road, manchestermo.gov
Paul Schroeder Park, 359 Old Meramec Station Road, manchestermo.gov
Tucker’s Place West County, 14282 Manchester Road, tuckersplacestl.com/tuckerswest