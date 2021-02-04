 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Manchester

Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Manchester

From the Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in the St. Louis Metro Area series

Family-friendly and full of fun, Manchester has what you need for the perfect weekend daytrip in the metro area.

Bring the entire fam to spend the day at Amp Up Action Park. The all-in-one destination features ax-throwing, go-karts, laser tag and virtual reality experiences. Prefer open-air activities? Paul Schroeder Park is the city’s largest park and has a little something for everyone, including tennis, pickleball courts and a nine-hole disc golf course. When the weather’s right, spend the day in the sun at the Manchester Aquatic Center – also located at Paul Schroeder Park.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, hit up El Toluco for some of the best tacos in the area, or treat yourself to a mouth-watering steak at Tucker’s Place.

Amp Up Action Park, 13901 Manchester Road, ampupactionpark.com

El Toluco, 14234 Manchester Road, eltolucotaqueria.com

Manchester Aquatic Center, 359 Old Meramec Station Road, manchestermo.gov

Paul Schroeder Park, 359 Old Meramec Station Road, manchestermo.gov

Tucker’s Place West County, 14282 Manchester Road, tuckersplacestl.com/tuckerswest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular