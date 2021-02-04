Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Ladue

Nestled more or less at the heart of St. Louis County, Ladue enjoys a well-deserved reputation for sophisticated tastes and serene sights.
Members hit the links at the St. Louis Country Club, a beautiful complex founded in the late 1800s. For a more laid-back vibe, patrons cozy up to the bar at Lester’s. The popular haunt is known for its sports bar atmosphere, New York-style deli offerings and slow-smoked barbecue. Prefer something lighter? Fast-casual hot spot Companion serves up veggie-forward dishes like salads and colorful bowls.
Visitors in search of chic threads need look no further than Vie, a boutique showcasing all the latest tops, bottoms, jewelry and home décor. To escape the hustle and bustle, retreat to Rodes Park for fresh air, as well as lush flora and fauna.
Companion, 9781 Clayton Road, companionbaking.com/cafes
Lester’s Sports Bar & Grill, 9906 Clayton Road, lestersrestaurant.com
Rodes Park, 10 Warson Road, cityofladue-mo.gov
St. Louis Country Club, 400 Barnes Road, stlouiscountryclub.org
Vie, 9660 Clayton Road, viestlouis.com