Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Kirkwood

Between a brand-new performing arts center and a festive ice skating rink, the bustling enclave of Kirkwood is your home for year-round fun.
Catch a show at the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, the future home of community theater groups. Bring the kids to the 2021 Greentree Festival, a pedestrian-friendly event featuring entertainment, food and more. Treat yourself to a perfectly cooked steak at Citizen Kane’s, a fine dining establishment that, much like the film for which it’s named, is a classic.
When the weather cools, hit the Kirkwood Ice Rink for public skating, lessons and even pickup hockey matches. Finally, swing by Strange Donuts to warm up with a cup of joe and a funky doughnut.
Citizen Kane’s Steak House, 133 W. Clinton Place, citizenkanes.com
Greentree Festival, Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road, kirkwoodmo.org/recreation
Kirkwood Ice Rink, 111 S. Geyer Road, kirkwoodparksandrec.org
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., kirkwoodmo.org/recreation
Strange Donuts, 107 E. Argonne Drive, strangedonuts.com