 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Kirkwood

Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Kirkwood

From the Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in the St. Louis Metro Area series
  • Updated

Between a brand-new performing arts center and a festive ice skating rink, the bustling enclave of Kirkwood is your home for year-round fun.

Catch a show at the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, the future home of community theater groups. Bring the kids to the 2021 Greentree Festival, a pedestrian-friendly event featuring entertainment, food and more. Treat yourself to a perfectly cooked steak at Citizen Kane’s, a fine dining establishment that, much like the film for which it’s named, is a classic.

When the weather cools, hit the Kirkwood Ice Rink for public skating, lessons and even pickup hockey matches. Finally, swing by Strange Donuts to warm up with a cup of joe and a funky doughnut.

Citizen Kane’s Steak House, 133 W. Clinton Place, citizenkanes.com

Greentree Festival, Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road, kirkwoodmo.org/recreation

Kirkwood Ice Rink, 111 S. Geyer Road, kirkwoodparksandrec.org

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., kirkwoodmo.org/recreation

Strange Donuts, 107 E. Argonne Drive, strangedonuts.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular