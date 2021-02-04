Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Glendale

Named after a small station on the Pacific Railroad between Webster Groves and Kirkwood, the City of Glendale is small but stunning thanks to its elegant estates – some dating from before the Civil War – and its true sense of family-friendly community. Although almost entirely an exclusively residential city, Glendale incorporated into St. Louis County in 1916 and is home to some of the metro area’s favorite businesses, such as Hanneke’s Westwood Grocery, Moonbeams and more.

Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, algonquingolfclub.com

Kangaroo Kids, 10030 Manchester Road, kangarookidsonline.com

Laurie’s Shoes, 9916 Manchester Road, lauriesshoes.com

Marketplace at The Abbey, 10090 Manchester Road, marketplaceattheabbey.com

Vitale’s Deli, 425 N. Sappington Road, vitalesdeli.com

