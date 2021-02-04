 Skip to main content
Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Frontenac

From the Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in the St. Louis Metro Area series

Named in honor of Louis de Buade, Comte de Frontenac et de Palluau (the Count of Frontenac), Frontenac is known today as the city of gracious living, shopping and dining – so there’s no doubt the city provides an area to explore, no matter what you may be searching for.

Originally a premier destination for equestrian enthusiasts, Frontenac hasn’t deviated far from its rural roots, as it maintains 1-acre lots and a low population density. Not just a desirable living community, Frontenac has also become a hub for luxury shopping, divine dining and more.

Grassi’s, 10450 German Blvd., grassisstlouis.com

Kreis’ Steakhouse & Bar, 535 S. Lindbergh Blvd., kreisrestaurant.com

Nutriformance, 10407 Clayton Road, nutriformance.com

Saks Fifth Avenue, 1 Plaza Frontenac St., saksfifthavenue.com

The Shack Frontenac, 731 S. Lindbergh Blvd., shackstl.com

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.

