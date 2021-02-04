Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Frontenac

Named in honor of Louis de Buade, Comte de Frontenac et de Palluau (the Count of Frontenac), Frontenac is known today as the city of gracious living, shopping and dining – so there’s no doubt the city provides an area to explore, no matter what you may be searching for.

Originally a premier destination for equestrian enthusiasts, Frontenac hasn’t deviated far from its rural roots, as it maintains 1-acre lots and a low population density. Not just a desirable living community, Frontenac has also become a hub for luxury shopping, divine dining and more.

Grassi’s, 10450 German Blvd., grassisstlouis.com

Kreis’ Steakhouse & Bar, 535 S. Lindbergh Blvd., kreisrestaurant.com

Nutriformance, 10407 Clayton Road, nutriformance.com

Saks Fifth Avenue, 1 Plaza Frontenac St., saksfifthavenue.com

The Shack Frontenac, 731 S. Lindbergh Blvd., shackstl.com

