Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Des Peres

Des Peres was originally settled mainly by German immigrants and Virginians, incorporated in 1934. Today, Des Peres is known for its one-stop shopping destination, West County Center, in addition to its crown jewel, Des Peres Park, which offers 42-plus acres and contains a 2-acre lake, lighted tennis courts and more. Plus, one can’t forget The Lodge, Des Peres’ 74,000-square-foot community center that boasts a gymnasium with an elevated running track, an indoor wave pool, an outdoor aquatic center and more.

Fleet Feet, 11731 Manchester Road, fleetfeetstlouis.com

The Lodge Des Peres, 1050 Des Peres Road, desperesmo.org

Paperdolls Boutique, 12095 Manchester Road, paperdollsboutiquestl.com.

Sugar Creek Park, 435 Des Peres Road, desperesmo.org

Three Kings Public House, 11925 Manchester Road, threekingspub.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.