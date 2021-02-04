Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Creve Coeur

Formerly a farming community, Creve Coeur, incorporated in 1949, has transformed into a thriving community of beautiful homes, a bounty of businesses and a plethora of parks. Despite its modern development, Creve Coeur has also preserved pieces of its precious history, including the Hackmann and Clester log cabins in Conway Park (a 29-acre park with fitness stations, a wildflower garden and a dog park) and the Lake School House at Lake School Park (a 6-acre park with a playground, a soccer field and lighted tennis courts).

Outside of its variety of recreational options, Creve Coeur similarly has a wide range of restaurants with quality cooking for any meal of the day.

Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, 12528 Olive Blvd., gulfshoresrestaurantandgrill.com

La Bonne Bouchee Patisserie & Cafe, 12344 Olive Blvd., labonnebouchee.com

Millennium Park, 2 Barnes W. Drive, creve-coeur.org/284/Parks

Painting with a Twist, 12623 Olive Blvd., paintingwithatwist.com

Silky’s Frozen Custard, 12810 Olive Blvd., silkys.com

