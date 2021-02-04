Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Clayton

With its sophisticated, bustling business district and its hip hangouts, Clayton boasts the best of both worlds.

Just west of St. Louis, Clayton is home to nearly 17,000 people and, according to the city’s website, is recognized for its outstanding quality of life. Whether you’re searching for a single-family home or an apartment, Clayton has you covered!

A quick walk through downtown will always prove pleasant, thanks to shops worth a stop, well-kept parks and food favored far and wide, regardless of whether you’re in the mood for a burger, seafood, Italian or even simply a smoothie or cup of coffee.

Bruno David Gallery, 7513 Forsyth Blvd., brunodavidgallery.com

Happy Up Inc., 8107 Maryland Ave., happyupinc.com

Lusso, 165 Carondelet Plaza, shoplusso.com

Pastaria, 7734 Forsyth Blvd., pastariastl.com

Sasha’s Wine Bar, 706 De Mun Ave., sashaswinebar.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.