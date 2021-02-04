Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Chesterfield

Located just 25 minutes west of downtown St. Louis, Chesterfield is cherished for its wide selection of shopping (including outlet stores and a bounty of boutiques), tree-lined neighborhoods and, of course, delicious dining destinations. Home to nearly 50,000 people, Chesterfield has much to offer its residents, like top-rated public schools, nationally recognized hospitals and more. And if shopping doesn’t make you smile, Chesterfield has plenty of pleasant parks and rustic horse farms within its rolling hills and lush green valleys – not to mention the beautiful Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, which is adored by all.

Bishop’s Post, 16125 Chesterfield Parkway, bishopspost.com

Fleur de Chic, 16636 Old Chesterfield Road, fleurdechics.com

Sarah’s Cake Shop, 10 Clarkson Wilson Centre, sarahscakeshopstl.com

Topgolf, 16851 N. Outer 40 Road, topgolf.com

Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym, 17375 Edison Ave., upperlimits.com

