Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Brentwood

From the Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in the St. Louis Metro Area series

A favorite for family-friendly shopping, Brentwood is booming with businesses for all. Whether you are a fan of rustic, chic home décor, are in need of a place to just kick back, relax and rejuvenate, or simply just need to stop to grab some grub, Brentwood has just the place for you! And if that isn’t enough, Brentwood also boasts beautiful homes, award-winning schools and robust community engagement.

Arch Apparel, 2335 S. Hanley Road, archapparel.com

Memorial Park, 8600 Strassner Drive, brentwoodmo.org

Radiance Float + Wellness, 1760 S. Brentwood Blvd., radiancestl.com

Revel Kitchen, 8388 Musick Memorial Drive, eatrevelkitchen.com

The White Rabbit, 9030 Manchester Road, thewhiterabbitstl.com

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.

