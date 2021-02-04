 Skip to main content
Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in Ballwin

From the Neighborhoods Near You: Top Picks in the St. Louis Metro Area series

There’s no doubt children and adults alike can have a ball in Ballwin – a city that prides itself on both its cultural and its recreational amenities.

Located in southwestern St. Louis County, Ballwin was originally named after its founder, John Ball, in 1837 and today boasts a nine-hole golf course, an outdoor community aquatic center, five parks and a state-of-the-art community center that features a fitness center, leisure pool and more. And when residents need a rest from all of that recreation, Ballwin has businesses new and old to explore – from fan favorites such as Six North Cafe and Napoli 2 to new eateries and shops such as BeerSauce Shop and Foss Swim School and more.

Circle 7 Ranch, 14412 Clayton Road, circle7ranch.com

Meadowbrook Country Club, 200 Meadowbrook Country Club Estates, meabrk.org

Six North Cafe, 14438 Clayton Road, 6northcafe.com

Vlasis Park, 300 Park Drive, ballwin.mo.us/About-Our-Parks/

The Wolf Café, 15480 Clayton Road, thewolfstl.com

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.

