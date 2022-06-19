Missouri Eating Disorders Association Volunteer Spotlight: Tina Spanos

Tina Spanos discovered the Missouri Eating Disorders Association four years ago when she was seeking help for her daughter. “She’s been treated for anorexia for several years, and I also have a history with an eating disorder, so finding MOEDA was a godsend,” she says.

Spanos had bulimia for almost 20 years. “We know there’s a hereditary component,” she acknowledges. Originally from St. Louis, her family moved from Lawrence, Kansas, back to this area to take advantage of the treatment network available to her daughter. A therapist on her daughter’s treatment team told Spanos about the Missouri Eating Disorders Association, and she immediately sought out the organization.

Spanos quickly became involved in the Feed the Facts program, presenting the curriculum at area schools. “My background is in corporate event planning, so helping with events and fundraisers was a natural extension of that,” she adds. Spanos was soon invited to join the board and now serves as vice president.

“Eating disorders are a complicated illness, and they thrive in isolation,” Spanos says. “We give people a safe place to talk where they don’t feel alone. I wish I’d found MODEA long ago.”

