How to Design Hype-Worthy Hangouts for Teens, According to Two St. Louis-Based Designers

During the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, home became a workplace, classroom and safe haven for all ages. But teenagers are social beings by nature, so creating a dedicated portion of the house for hanging out with friends and enjoying teen pursuits like video games has turned into an increasingly popular design project.

Sara Luigs, owner and design director of the Cure Design Group, and senior designer Cori Dyer recognize that all families and homes differ, so approaching a teen entertainment space design must be individualized and specific to the needs and preferences of each family. However, there are several common considerations before beginning any design plan for a teen-specific space.

“Generally, a family will dedicate a lower level or a loft space because it’s somewhat separated, and you can make it their own,” Dyer says. Exactly how much space is needed depends on the available space and desired functionality. “Designating different zones within a space is important, creating a day-to-day hangout, entertainment, game and homework space, for example. A well-designed space can be all of those things at the same time.”

Erin Marty, designer for Liston Design Build, experienced this process firsthand with a recent project, pictured here: “We designed this lower-level space for a family with three kids that really needed a more informal living space for the kids to grow with and have friends over. The large TV is great for gaming or movies, and the built-ins around it can store blankets and board games. We also added a snack bar with a sink and a bathroom, so the kids can really have their own space down there.”