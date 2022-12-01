Webster Groves-based Euro Trash specializes in high-end design builds and glamorous renovations

Annie Brahler, founder and co-design principal of the international design firm Euro Trash, describes one talent that might be the key to her success: “I somehow inherently know what my client really wants to live with, even if they have a hard time articulating it for one reason or another. I’m really able to pull that out and create it.”
Brahler founded Euro Trash 25 years ago and now works in lockstep with her husband and fellow design principal Charles Smith. The pair operates the multifaceted firm specializing in design builds and renovations – from finding properties and drawing up the entire layout to the minute design details. Her business’ roots are in furnishings imports; Brahler used her discerning eye and growing network to source, design and renovate new, vintage and antique pieces from Europe for clients across the world – and she wasn’t above dumpster dives while treasure hunting, hence the cheeky name.
In 2013, the couple rescued a historic midcentury modern home in Ballwin from demolition. In 2021, they moved to their stunning Webster Groves cottage, which sits blocks away from Euro Trash’s Lockwood Avenue studio headquarters. A scroll through Brahler’s personal Instagram (@eurotrashannie) might lead to the assumption she has a well-defined opulent, lavish aesthetic, but – making sure to note the feed is her personal social media page – Brahler instead highlights the firm’s incredibly diverse portfolio.
“There’s not one aesthetic or base design, and I’d be lying if I said there was,” she says. “It’s not about us; it’s not about our vision – it’s about my client and what my client really wants. If you’re going to find one thread with me, it’s authenticity… It has to be authentic in its message, which doesn’t mean something ‘midcentury’ has to be a Milo Baughman chair touched by Milo himself. It just has to have an honesty about it; I don’t like cookie-cutter or things that aren’t original thoughts.”
Euro Trash clients have ranged from billionaires and political leaders to single parents, and the firm has been recognized in national publications. Around the St. Louis area, you can find her work commercially in Christina White Salons in Brentwood and Chesterfield and in Victory Men’s Health’s three metro locations, for which she also created branded marketing and graphics.
Residentially, Brahler and Smith have spent the past two-plus years working with homeowners of a new build underway in Frontenac – finding the tucked- away property, drawing and conceiving the design, collecting architectural elements to be built in, and now figuring out where finishes will be placed. Additionally, their renovations to a historic Ladue home wrapped up in August, and among its many jaw-dropping architectural and design elements is an all-glass produce chiller in the kitchen pantry.
“They like to eat really fresh, so we came up with the concept of the produce chiller for in-season things that’s more visible and grab-and-go and helps produce last longer, rather than needing tons of space for a freezer,” she says. “It got as detailed as to how they like their celery to be all together rather than separated or chopped up. That’s an example of how personal I get – I wouldn’t build that kind of kitchen for another family with a different lifestyle and preferences.”
Euro Trash charges a flat fee (versus hourly) and spends hours up front investigating the project (getting in crawl spaces and poking around foundations and attics, as needed) to create the most accurate contract and a transparent, locked-in budget.
“It allows me the freedom to where I can just do what’s right for my client,” Brahler says. “I have to have the freedom to take as long as I want; if I want to change a drawing 85 times to get it right, I’m going to do that, and I’m not going to charge my client for that. …We want to make sure everyone is comfortable and happy and not worried or having the dreaded feeling of the unexpected.”
Brahler recognizes the immense weight and privilege she has when entrusted with someone’s home or livelihood.
“To be in charge of someone’s dream is a big deal, so you bet your a** I’m going to be making sure everything functions and is exactly perfect to what that ideal is,” she says. “They trusted me with it, they came to me to make it happen, and I won’t forget that.”
Euro Trash, 126 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, 660-221-8487, eurotrash.us