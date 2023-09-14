Global Views presents the Facet Starburst lamp. A substantial 40-inches high, the lamp is part of the Arete collection and features an antiqued faux bronze resin body that sits on a black marble base. It’s topped with a hardback laminated shade covered in a faux silk black fabric with a gold lining. ( donnellyinteriors.com )

John Richard’s Rio two-door cabinet features foxed mirror panes overlayed with a decorative carved spiral twist design that is echoed on the legs and handle. The top is black glass and the sides are finished with black lacquer. The gold spiral twist element is also available on a dresser as well as square and rectangular mirrors. (donnellyinteriors.com)