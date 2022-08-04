Trio of mirrors and gold accents lend to luxurious bathroom renovation

What once was an outdated primary bathroom is now a lavish, luxurious space, thanks to Marcia Moore of Marcia Moore Design in Clayton.
“I love the flow of the space,” Moore says. “Starting with a beautiful painting at the entry, winding into the main vanity space, traveling to the soaking tub with a view of the gardens outside, then backtracking to the well-appointed shower. The whole space delights the senses, while at the same time soothes the body and soul.”
True to the interior design firm’s mission, Moore’s team combined functional elements with artistic choices, such as gold accents. Although the space was gutted, Moore says the biggest transformation involved the shower.
“We transformed a smallish shower into a spacious, luxury, over-the-top water sensation,” Moore says. “The linear shower niche covers two walls, with the decorative tile and hidden accent lighting.” And the decorative tile is tactfully intertwined with the design.
“We used the patterned tile as an ‘area rug’ on the floor and for the back of the shower niche,” Moore notes. “This was a very satisfying project, given the exceptional amount of design work, planning and details that went into it. Everything was planned out to perfection, and the finished product reflects that attention to detail.”
Marcia Moore Design, 7404 Bland Drive, St. Louis (by appointment only), 314-395-1114, marciamooredesign.com