The neoclassical genre is a perennial favorite with its perfectly balanced forms, elegant lines and thoughtful details.
A nod to the classical Roman bust form, Arteriors’ Valhalla sculpture is created from a porous charcoal black rice stone composite. Details include the skillfully molded swath of fabric that mimics a toga. Suitable for both contemporary and traditional interiors, the sculpture is 14.5 inches tall. (designanddetailstl.com)
Maitland Smith presents Cleopatra’s Needle, a textured black lacquer-finished open étagère with soft brass accents. It is an impressive 89 inches tall and 22 inches wide. (shubertdesign.com)
Theodore Alexander’s neoclassical Jackson chair stands out with its brass roundels, molding capital legs and cast brass scroll feet. The padded scrolled back and box upholstered seat provide all the comfort of a traditional upholstered chair. Shown with the Seal finish. (wilsonlighting.com)