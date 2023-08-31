Three French Hens is not only the most beautiful store in the St. Louis area, but it also wants to help bring beauty into your own home with unique and high-quality furniture and décor, as well as bespoke interior design services.

Jeanie Hood founded Three French Hens in 2003 when she built a custom home and couldn’t find the beautiful furnishings that fit her vision. Together with her husband, Alan, she bought the old Hill Behan Lumber Yard and transformed the space into a furniture store with help from family and friends.

The couple then traveled across the United States and Europe, sourcing unique antiques and high quality furniture to make Three French Hens the destination for finding luxury pieces.

The mission at Three French Hens is for you to love your home for years to come. Following in Jeanie Hood’s footsteps, head of design and operations Rae Sutton and the rest of the Three French Hens team have adopted an approach to business that puts clients first, including offering full-service interior design services and in-store design assistance.

“You won’t find any trendy pieces that will be out of style in six months,” Sutton explains. “You won’t find cheap furniture that will sag and wear in a year. What you will find are fun and brilliant designers with years of experience that will assist in curating a space that will stand the test of time.”

Rugs, lighting, décor, fabrics, art, custom furniture and more can be found at Three French Hens with a team of friendly, expert designers to pull your vision together. For those who prefer a more hands-off approach, the store also provides in-home design services. Inventory sells fast, so you’ll rarely find the same thing between visits!

Now on its third generation of ownership, the 10,000-square-foot showroom is constantly evolving and will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Sutton is proud to continue her grandmother’s legacy and concludes: “We are so grateful for our loyal customers and the continued opportunities to help you make your house a home after all these years.”

Join the Three French Hens family and discover why so many St. Louisans call this store their “happy place.”

Three French Hens, 16935 Manchester Road, Wildwood, 636-458-8033, threefrenchhenswildwood.com