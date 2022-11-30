This bedroom's redesign was inspired by the fairytale-like setting of this 1950s ranch-style home

Inside a 1950s ranch-style home in Creve Coeur is a room renovated with an enchanting design by Karen Korn of Karen Korn Interiors.
“We started with the sage green color,” Korn says. “We really wanted to create a soothing, calming space.”
Korn notes that she was inspired by the exterior of the home.
“The back is like a forest,” Korn details. “We really wanted to bring in all the organic elements. We wanted to feel really grounded in that space and bring all those elements inside.”
Korn began with the beautiful sage green bedding before finding the floral floor-to-ceiling wallpaper by Fabricut.
“My favorite component is definitely the wallpaper,” Korn says. “It’s just like a field of wildflowers. It feels whimsical. And I just see you running through this field of wildflowers and just plopping down and [it] surrounding you. That’s what it feels like.”
The designer carefully chose colored crown molding to complete this space.
“We complemented the molding to the wallpaper and bedding because we just wanted it all to flow – there wouldn’t be any end,” Korn describes. “The ceiling is also tinted that color, but it looks white. We just wanted to feel enveloped in that sensation of being in the field of wildflowers.
“The draperies are ombre just like a flower petal,” Korn continues. “Flower petals are not one color or another, and there’s a lot of ombre petals in the wallpaper, too. Plus, they have that little fringe that also adds a whimsical element.”
Karen Korn Interiors, 1099 Milwaukee St., Suite 165, St. Louis, 636-675-6150, karenkorninteriors.com