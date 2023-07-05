Chairs, mirrors and wallcoverings pay homage to winged motifs, both literally and figuratively.

From Century Furniture’s Signature collection, the Dakota chair is an updated version of the classic wing style. The bold sculptural shape takes on a modern vibe with the addition of dark brass nail heads outlining the clean neutral upholstery treatment. (threefrenchhens.com)

Carvers’ Guild classical 18th-century rondel mirror features a heraldic eagle perched on a draped platform and flanked by mythical dolphins and cascades of sea leaves. The decoratively roped and banded frame surrounds a convex mirror and is finished in hand-laid, antiqued gold leaf. The overall size is 26 inches by 38 inches. (carversguild.com)

Bird Watching is a peel-and-stick metallic wallcovering pattern by designer Cynthia Rowley. The coated vinyl wallcovering is adorned with charming golden songbirds perched on budding cherry blossom tree branches and set against a rich black background. The product is sold in double rolls. (tempaper.com)