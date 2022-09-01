The Interior Design Center of St. Louis Gives You the Best in Interior Design, at Your Doorstep

When remodeling your home, there is a lot to consider. From finishes to furniture, appliances to plumbing, the Interior Design Center of St. Louis has the quality showrooms and designers to help you find everything you need in one space.

Owner Kevin Kenney began the center in 2005, when he purchased the Sunshine Drapery property on Page Avenue, with 100,000 square feet sitting on 7 acres. The property now houses seven locally owned businesses with state-of-the-art showrooms, as well as five leading interior design firms.

Included in the Interior Design Center since its inception is AUTCO Home Appliances. The high-end appliance seller began in 2000 and provides luxury brands like Sub-Zero, Wolf, BlueStar, True and others to industry professionals and homeowners alike.

“We build off synergies with the design center and the customers they service,” says AUTCO’s president, John Roth. “Designers within the center can send people our way right away.”

Roth adds that the Interior Design Center stands out as a one-stop shop for designers and that one of the biggest benefits of visiting a showroom is getting to see the colors and finishes of appliances first-hand.

“We’re seeing more and more designers that say color is coming back in for appliances – brighter colors and more customization and different palettes,” he says. “And the designers love to see that in our showroom.”

AUTCO and the other showrooms at the Interior Design Center provide products for more than just single-family homes. Roth explains that AUTCO sees a considerable amount of multifamily homebuilders as customers, and the center has clientele everywhere, from restaurants and offices to sports stadiums and private planes.

Although Roth says business largely comes from professional homebuilders and designers, he also sees customers coming in either on their own or on the recommendation of a designer, for an establishment where they can get everything they want to accomplish in one place.

“We’re open to the public – everyone is welcome to come in,” he concludes. “Our product comes with a reputation, but we make our mark with our customer service and are willing to help everyone.”

When looking to create or customize a space, the Interior Design Center is the local destination for all of the products – and all of the expertise – you need.

Interior Design Center of St. Louis, 11610-11660 Page Service Drive, St. Louis, 314-983-0218, idcstl.com