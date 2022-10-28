The business behind Instagram-worthy rental retreats in the St. Louis area

For Jenna Siebert, every space must have its own special feel.

“When I come into a certain place, I can just see the [design] vision from how the space feels,” she elaborates.

That allows the lead designer of J&J Design Team, which she owns with her husband, Jason, to dream up the perfect design for each of their company’s rental properties.

Five years ago, the owners of “Cupcake Wars”-winning custom bakery The Sweet Divine started their rental business as a side hustle with one unique, boutique-designed space in a building in St. Louis’ historic Soulard neighborhood called the Gold Door Loft. The passion project became so successful that it recently multiplied into a dozen properties, with five more in the works for the coming year.

Siebert helms J&J’s interior design, styling and host duties, while her husband, a bricklayer foreman, helps part time with the spaces’ build-outs, design and hosting. Their 17-year-old daughter, Kenzie, assists with jobs like supply stocking and furniture assembly. And now that the rental company is thriving, Siebert’s husband plans to soon commit to full-time work with the family, she says.

The most important component in building a better vacation rental is a special design, Siebert notes. “I love mixing old with new – vintage with modern – [furnishings],” she explains, adding that she creates a design board with the styling elements she envisions for each property, which she likens to standing inside her own art project. “I don’t want other [places] to have what I have – that’s what makes [the properties] special.”

Whether your guests are holding their wedding weekend, bachelorette party, corporate retreat or family vacation in St. Louis, Siebert says another secret to a successful rental property is satisfying renters. “When someone’s looking to open up a space, take into account where your place is located, who you are catering to, and make it special for them,” she explains. “We make sure before we have a guest come in, it has to feel good – when they walk in, they say, ‘I’m in love.’”

Siebert styles a number of spaces with romantic, boho-chic accents to appeal to J&J’s niche market – the bridal industry – as several of the business’ properties are connected to wedding venues. Nevertheless, the team also believes in the value of offering various properties geared toward families, business professionals and a variety of uses. “We like to have unique places that do speak to so many people,” Siebert explains.

Among their upcoming properties are Missouri vacation retreats in Innsbrook and Branson, as well as an old farmhouse rehab in Crestwood and two more historic Soulard spaces. This variety gives Siebert opportunities to play with different design aesthetics: “I am sourcing furniture for a treehouse cabin in Innsbrook and having a blast,” she details. “We’re also on the hunt for a cool beach rental that will be geared towards large families to gather and will be decked out with beach supplies and water toys.”

Siebert says she loves creating uniquely personalized spaces where people are going to “make happy memories.”

“When groups of people come into St. Louis together for conferences or a wedding weekend, they stay in larger places that sleep multiple people,” Siebert continues. “It’s a great bonding time, and they say, ‘Oh, my gosh, we could have never done this in a hotel!’”

J&J’s rental spaces are currently available to book online via jandjdesignteam.com, Airbnb and VRBO. Hosting these “feel-good spaces” is rewarding, Siebert notes.

“We’re creating that happiness … and sharing that with all the people who come stay with us,” she says. “This is my dream job – it doesn’t even feel like work.”