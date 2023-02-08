The creative hub known as Cherokee Street in St. Louis welcomes a new business to its block: Elk & Vine. The eclectic shop aims to breathe new life into reclaimed and salvaged goods while building a welcoming space for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I am queer – [this is a] queer-owned business,” owner Vince Walzberg says. “We needed [a] space in the community where you can come in and get books and items that are more geared toward a queer-spiritual audience.”

Elk & Vine has been in business since 2020, having first launched in Soulard Farmers Market and with limited product offerings at STL Rocks. The new residence, however, will be its first bricks-and-mortar location.

“We’re able to feature more local artists – it’s a beautiful, symbiotic relationship,” Walzberg says. “It’s fun to be able to work with local artists and offer their products, as well as [to address and] answer more holes within the community.”

Having lived in Cherokee Street’s surrounding neighborhood for the past five years, the business owner knew he wanted Elk & Vine’s permanent location to become a part of the community’s fabric. The move to a permanent location, however, has come with unique challenges.

Walzberg is currently working to renovate a historic building along Cherokee Street, while keeping Elk & Vine open for in-person and online shopping. According to the earliest records available, Walzberg says, the structure at 3411 California Ave. used to be a hat shop in the 1910s, situated in a desired shopping strip where boutique fashions and quality clothing could be found.

“The renovation has run the whole gamut,” Walzberg says. “We’re pouring new life into it, painting everything and discovering what it has to offer. We want to work with the building as much as possible.”

The two-story building, which Walzberg says previously stood vacant for between 10 and 15 years, has already revealed a few singular treasures, including an original stained glass window and trifold mirrors.

The latter now stands in the second-floor studio, where Walzberg practices his leatherworking craft and makes products from salvaged goods, such as plant hangers.

“I compare the process to a high school English writing prompt,” he says. “Working with reclaimed and salvaged goods is like sitting down to an essay that is completely open-ended. You can do whatever – the possibilities are endless. But it can be daunting.”

The artisan studies the history of each material with the aim of constructing designs based on each piece’s current shape, rather than from scratch.

“I’ve always been a creative type and a maker,” Walzberg says. “I love working with reclaimed and reusable material. I work a lot with leather and lots of handmade stuff, and I love plants. That kind of morphed into the name [for my business], Elk & Vine.”

In that same vein, Walzberg hopes to honor the historic life of the building in which his business is now housed.

“I have a few friends who came here as kids,” he says. “This location used to offer sewing classes and other stuff as well. We have a full teaching studio in the back that we are planning to open hopefully mid-February or early March.”

The studio space will offer classes in making ceramics and working with leather, as well as learning how to read tarot cards.

Walzberg adds: “We’re looking forward to building this location as not just a retail store, but as an entire community resource.”

Follow along on the property’s restoration process through Instagram, or shop in-person and online for books, candles, cards, ceramics, plants and leather goods at elkandvine.com.

Elk & Vine, 3411 California Ave., St. Louis, 314-474-7884, elkandvine.com