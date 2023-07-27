Living is easy with a comfortable, well-designed bedroom that invites you to sit back and relax.

Vanguard Furniture’s Vannetta king bed creates an enchanting phantom-like presence in the bedroom. Distinguished by its long flowing lines, the upholstered frame requires 17.5 yards of 54-inch-wide fabric as well as 29 yards of fabric for the welt. It’s also available with leather upholstery. The bed frame is shown upholstered in Truthful Vapor fabric. (nistenhaus.com)

Tracy Glover’s Enchanted Forest combines unexpected shapes and colors in an assembly of translucent decorative glass objects. Glover uses traditional Italian techniques to create each hand-blown object in her Pawtucket, RI, studio. (tracygloverstudio.com)

You can almost smell the flowers when the Chloe duvet is in use. Peacock Alley’s enchanting wildflower print duvet is made in Portugal of 100 percent long-staple cotton with a 1-inch flange on three sides and a knife-edge with button closure at the top. Matching shams are also available. (salliehome.com)