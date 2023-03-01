Finding the perfect gift for your loved ones can be challenging, especially when celebrating a particularly meaningful event such as a bridal shower or college graduation. That’s why Madison Herweck created Styled Bubbly – her St. Louis-based business that offers custom painted Champagne bottles for every special life moment.
Herwick, a St. Louis native who grew up in Kirkwood, first began experimenting with the idea back in May 2022, around the same time as her college graduation from the University of Missouri-Columbia. “The idea came from when I wanted to do unique graduation gifts for my roommates,” she says. “I wanted to do something special that wasn’t just a framed picture or a gift card.”
The business really began to take off after Herweck posted one of her painted bottles on Facebook. “I started getting inquiries from people who wanted a bottle for their birthday or graduation,” she explains. “That’s where Styled Bubbly truly originated from!”
Herweck launched Styled Bubbly that summer and began meeting with St. Louis business owners such as Hillary Williams of Hillary J Events, a wedding planner who collaborated with her to plan a photoshoot featuring Styled Bubbly bottles and other local vendors. “Forming those initial connections [was] so invaluable,” Herweck says. “It was incredible to learn from people who were already rocking it in the small business and vendor scene. I had – and still have – so much to learn from them!”
Each Styled Bubbly bottle is hand-painted in Herweck’s at-home studio and completely custom from start to finish. Herweck collaborates with each client from the beginning to incorporate their vision and specific requests into the final product. “It’s a mutual effort,” Herweck says. “You hand-select your bottle, the background color and the personalization. Everything gets wrapped up into one and is topped with a coordinating bow upon completion!”
The extent to which a client wishes to be involved in the creative process is up to them, Herweck adds. “Some people want the final reveal to be a surprise, so I’ll just collect their personalization information. Other times customers come to me and know exactly what they’re looking for.”
Although Styled Bubbly bottles are usually detailed with bright colors and fun watercolor florals, the end result always depends on what the client prefers. Herweck posts most of her bottles on the Styled Bubbly Instagram, which has become an online portfolio for her clients to reference when they have a particular style or design in mind. “I find myself frequently playing around with hot pink, orange or even leopard print,” she says. “It depends on what the client is looking for. Some of my favorite bubbly bottles have been timeless, neutral florals and more.”
Because each bottle is hand-painted, no two are ever completely the same – which makes Styled Bubbly the perfect unique gift for any “pop-the-bubbly” moment. Throughout the past year, Herweck has painted bottles to match wedding cakes and custom portraits of houses for new homeowners. Regardless of the occasion, she says that helping clients celebrate their accomplishments is what makes every bottle worth it. “Outside of Styled Bubbly, I’m a postpartum nurse,” she says. “A lot of what I value about Styled Bubbly – getting to work with people and make everything a personalized experience – goes hand-in-hand with nursing. It’s amazing to make connections and root for my clients.”
Orders open once per month and are announced on the Styled Bubbly Instagram, which is the best place to follow along for order information. Services start at $100 on a base pricing system. “I pride myself in being financially accessible and transparent with financials,” she explains. “The final price fluctuates according to what a client requests, but I’m transparent by breaking down the levels of personalization and design.”
Styled Bubbly offers a beautifully unique way to celebrate yourself or loved ones with a hand-painted, personalized gift. “Pop the bubbly for anything worth celebrating,” Herweck says. “Even the little mundane moments that are special to you.”
Styled Bubbly, instagram.com/styledbubbly