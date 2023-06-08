Stone Hall Cabinetry is just getting started. Founded by interior design veteran Rebekah Moore Murphy in 2020, the outfit hosted a grand opening to its showroom in May to a turnout of more than 350 guests.
Yet despite the new beginnings, Stone Hall has an old soul – and that’s what sets them apart.
“We designed the showroom like we would for a client – timelessly,” Murphy says. “Not like a blank conference room, but like a café in Paris.”
Housed in the former Ladue Market, the showroom features Parisian marble bistro tables atop marble flooring, a 12-foot-long Parisian island bar with nearly commercial-level amenities, two kitchens (the grand kitchen outfitted with a La Cornue French range and the second kitchen featuring an arched window inviting a flood of natural light) and, of course, Stone Hall’s signature handcrafted inset cabinetry.
People are also reading…
Murphy’s background is as an interior designer, specializing in cabinetry over the last decade. This experience revealed a gap in the market with which many St. Louis-area designers were all too familiar.
“There was definitely a niche market that felt like St. Louis didn’t have what they needed; specific clientele had to go to Chicago or New York,” Murphy says. “I’d worked with some cabinet companies that couldn’t do certain things, like curvature and high-gloss finishes. It’s frustrating not to have the final design match the inspiration.”
Typically, architects will build the shell and foundation of a building and pop in generic cabinets, Murphy explains, and much of the cabinet industry remains mired in using the same designs and methods. Rather than sticking to the status quo, Stone Hall aims to offer novelty by hearkening back to tradition. Murphy cites historic designs and her own European travels as inspiration, as well as the work of Christopher Peacock – one of the forefront designers and manufacturers of luxury fitted cabinetry on a global scale.
Stone Hall designs its cabinets to achieve the same seamless look as custom inset furniture, featuring 5/8-inch solid all-plywood box construction, fully finished interiors and the client’s choice of stains and colors.
“Our cabinets are unique pieces of artwork,” she says. Each project is designed, built and installed by Stone Hall’s in-house designers and craftsmen according to the client’s design sensibility and lifestyle. However, European inspirations, high-gloss premium finishes and made-to-last quality – backed by a lifetime warranty – have quickly become the Stone Hall signature. Even more modern flourishes – such as bold pops of color – are made with historic references in mind.
The response has been overwhelmingly positive: “We’re very busy with clientele. We have a full order load, and it’s all been organic word-of-mouth,” Murphy says. “Our clients have such a respect and appreciation for the brand.”
And St. Louis is just the beginning; Murphy expects Stone Hall to go national. The company has already begun to receive requests for projects outside of the state, including returning customers who have expressed interest in collaborating with Stone Hall on designs for out-of-state vacation homes.
Murphy is more than ready to meet the demand.
“People are going to be shocked with what we turn out visually. Our portfolio is going to be jaw-dropping.”
Stone Hall Cabinetry at Ladue Market, 9155 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-873-1154, stonehallcabinetry.com/showroom