St. Louis area senior living communities attract renowned chefs

Senior living communities across the nation are attracting top talent to serve residents through inspired dining programs, elevating quality of life and prompting an evolution in what it means to care for an aging population.

The Gatesworth recruited executive chef Brian Hardy, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, from Bellerive Country Club after multiple area chefs recommended him for the position. “I wanted to stay in private dining, somewhere where I could get to know the clientele,” Hardy says. “I love that kind of atmosphere. … I get to know [the residents] and their families.”

Chefs say a major draw to this environment is having clientele they see on a daily basis who can critique them and with whom they can connect on a personal level.

Jason Austin, the director of culinary experience and executive chef at Clarendale Clayton, says he appreciates the company’s commitment to luxury living and to a higher standard of service: “I’m able to be very creative and do things for the residents that I could not execute at other communities.” New to the area, Clarendale Clayton joins the expanding Clarendale portfolio under parent company Life Care Services, which is the second-largest owner-operator of senior living communities across the country, and is its first St. Louis area setting and ninth Clarendale location.

Cedarhurst Senior Living’s corporate executive chef, Christian Gullet, describes the shift to restaurant-style dining in senior living communities as something that’s reinvigorating industry standards.

“It is very competitive,” he says. “You see the same care, but one of the dynamics is the amenity [offered]. … A good friend of mine connected me and Almir [Sajtovic, the president of Cedarhurst,] for a talk over coffee. We spent the whole day talking about identity and what is our dining program. That’s where Crafted was born, in our first conversation.”

The Crafted by Cedarhurst culinary program offered at Cedarhurst locations across the Midwest is designed to offer residents more personalized options in meals, including dishes that address specific health concerns.

“Competition breeds excellence; it breeds new ideas,” Gullet says. “I don’t think dining is a new part of senior living communities – it’s a given. What Crafted does is provide choices. [Residents have] many different opinions and traditions around what they’ve come to expect in their lives. Whenever they move in, that doesn’t need to shut off for them.”

Gullet compares the former model of “scoop and serve” dining once commonly offered at senior living communities to the restaurant-style dining of today. “It’s one of the taboo things to talk about: the talent that you recruit,” he says. “‘Let’s open a box; let’s offer this one item – that’s how your talent pool completely decreases. Since the rollout [of Crafted], there’s more motivation in our team members, more professional development and more retention of good quality talent.”

Hardy continues to hone his craft with guidance from the people at The Gatesworth for whom he prepares dishes. “Residents might have recipes of their own, and I enjoy learning from them,” he says. “In a restaurant, you do what you do and they might come back. Here, it’s never boring. We change the menu and keep it fresh all the time.”

Having a fully equipped kitchen further allows versatility in menu creation. Hardy appreciates full control, ensuring that each item is prepared in-house, and allowing for special attention to be given to the health concerns of the residents.

Austin recognizes that many Clarendale Clayton residents “have eaten at some of the best places in the world,” he says. “That puts me on my A-game in bringing the cuisine level up to their expectations. You get a lot of that kind of feedback, and – man! – it boosts your ego sometimes!”

Austin builds his menus on useful feedback and creative inspiration from a select committee of current Clarendale residents that meets monthly. “I get to create for people I see every single day,” he adds. “I can walk into the restaurant and feel like a rock star when I create a dish that they really enjoy. You don’t get to do that in a traditional restaurant.”

Cedarhurst Senior Living, multiple locations, cedarhurstliving.com

Clarendale Clayton, 7651 Clayton Road, Clayton, 314-310-7187, clarendaleclayton.com

The Gatesworth, One McKnight Place, St. Louis, 314-993-0111, thegatesworth.com