Rebekah Moore Murphy’s Stone Hall Cabinetry Showroom Set to Open Later This Year in Former Ladue Market

Stone Hall Cabinetry is breathing new life into the former Ladue Market with a luxury design showroom slated to fully open by year’s end.

With its new name, Stone Hall Cabinetry at Ladue Market, the handcrafted cabinetry company, originally founded in St. Louis by lead designer Rebekah Moore Murphy, will pay homage to the beloved neighborhood grocery store, which shuttered at its longtime Ladue address – 9155 Clayton Road – in early 2020 after 91 years.

Stone Hall is reviving the building with respect to its original architectural glory, Murphy notes. “[The Ladue Market building is] a historic landmark, with so much history rooted in that space. It’s such a charming façade – we’re taking it back to just like it was historically, but hopefully even better.”

According to St. Louis County’s landmark records online, Ladue Market was the oldest store in the city and, in 1985, received an award from the St. Louis County Historic Building Commission “In Recognition of Excellent Continuing Use.” Its building permit, denoting the brick structure in Tudor Revival style, was issued on Jan. 28, 1928, to Charles and Minnie Meyer, and the shop opened later that year as Meyer’s Market.

Murphy says the familiar exterior features are being fully restored, from the multicolored slate roof and copper gutters, to mahogany stained-wood window frames and doors, and copper gas-lantern lighting. Inside, the first floor will house Stone Hall’s design showroom, set to open by year’s end. The building will display the business’ boutique cabinetry designs and products, with high-gloss painted finishes and fits “that no one else can offer,” Murphy says, noting the company caters to clients committed to high-end design.

“It will feel more like a living space when you walk in,” she adds. “We’re offering really uniquely designed spaces for homes and clients looking for specialty service. Our craftsmen are artisans, and our designers treat each piece with the special touch it deserves.”

Connected by a cohesive black-and-white marble floor, the showroom’s front entry boasts an inviting fireplace to be flanked by tall, high-gloss built-ins alongside Parisian marble bistro tables, an understated chandelier and “a grand kitchen – that will live up to its name,” Murphy describes. Picture a “10-foot-tall pantry wall with a walnut ladder, a glossy black-and-brass range hood, a La Cornue French range, and vintage icebox-looking paneled appliances.”

Beyond this grand space is another large – “but more petite” – kitchen with a European-style sink and European Hamilton Blue-painted cabinetry. “It will feature a large arched window that floods the space with natural light from the east,” Murphy explains. “It’s charming – when you drive by, you can see it.”

The showroom also will have a wainscot wall and built-in banquette, “with a nicely situated large TV where we’ll do design presentations,” Murphy says. “We’re using the most technologically advanced 3D [design] renderings on the market right now, in addition to our artistically detailed hand drawings.”

But the most special space, the designer notes, will be a 12-foot-long Parisian island bar with a ladder and walnut cabinetry stretching to the ceiling.

Leaving no detail unfinished, the showroom features restrooms designed with the utmost care, from the men’s modern, fashion-forward bathroom featuring black floating cabinets and a stone wall, to the women’s eye-catching bathroom with a brightly colored vanity and Gucci wallpaper.

The space between both is “a very striking, almost art deco-feeling alcove that you can sit in,” Murphy adds. “Everyone already wants to get really fancy and dressed up to have their photo taken in this Instagram-worthy waiting area.”

Murphy expects to host a lavish VIP event once the showroom is fully open. “We will be holding a grand opening party … an exclusive and special one-of-a-kind day for celebration,” she explains. “With COVID-19, like everyone else, we have had delays, but that just gives us more time to plan this special event.”

Murphy says many of her customers, unsatisfied with big box stores’ offerings, have come to Stone Hall for its ability to offer handcrafted, custom cabinetry. She envisions this new luxury showroom will give clients even more of the custom treatment they crave.

Stone Hall Cabinetry at Ladue Market, 9155 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-873-1154, stonehallcabinetry.com/showroom