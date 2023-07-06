For nearly two decades, St. Louis based interior designer Amy Studebaker, owner and principal designer of Amy Studebaker Design, has collaborated closely with clients from Napa to Palm Beach to design beautiful, functional interiors that feel both comfortable and collected. She is continually nationally recognized for her signature award-winning aesthetic of layering color and pattern, as well as blending new and antique concepts, creating a home that is fresh, inviting, and timeless.

This past November, Studebaker, along with 20 other interior designers from across the country were invited to design a space at the 2023 Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House, the nation’s most prestigious design event of the year. Their assignment? Transform a luxury Palm Beach waterfront residence into an elegant design exhibition. Attendees traveled from all over the world to visit this year’s show house that was open to the public from February 23 through March 19, with proceeds benefitting the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club.

“I was notified [that I’d been invited] the day before Thanksgiving,” Studebaker says. “It was such an exciting honor, but I had to quickly shift from last minute holiday dinner preparations to wondering how in the world I’ll be able to design a Kips Bay show house quality guest bedroom and hallway by the February 16 deadline.”

The entire ASD team immediately began contacting industry vendors to help turn their assigned space into Studebaker’s vision of a garden oasis with a fresh take on a late 18th century European aesthetic. Soane Britain’s Lisieux Rose, a beautiful cotton poplin textile with a soft white background and lovely florals in blues, reds, and greens quickly became the focal point of the verdant meadow space.

“After placing the textile on both the walls and draperies, it established the foundation for transforming my space into a serene getaway which functioned not only as a bedroom, but also as a place to lounge, read a book, enjoy a cocktail, or converse with friends!” Studebaker says.

From there, all other design elements began to fall into place: Serena & Lily provided the daybed and brass sconces; the custom canopy created by Berry Studio is a luxe combination of Cowtan & Tout and Schumacher fabrics; a fabulous architectural treillage ceiling was fabricated by Fuller Architectural Panels; Coleen & Co lighting; embroidered Dea Fine Linens; custom wall-to-wall Annie Selke sisal carpet; tole flowers from Casa Gusto; rattan ripple console from Soane Britain; and additional millwork provided by PK Construction.

Once the space was completed on February 16, Studebaker spent the following week filled with press days, space photography sessions, dinners, and gatherings with the other chosen designers until the show house officially opened to the public on February 23. Over the next few weeks, Studebaker traveled down to Palm Beach to oversee her room and meet with thousands of attendees, her favorite part of the entire experience.

“I was ecstatic to converse with so many guests touring the show house from all over the world, especially an unbelievable amount that have followed Amy Studebaker Design on Instagram(@amystudebakerdesign) over the years – it truly meant the world to me!”

Want to see additional photos of Studebaker's show house space, or a sample of other projects in her portfolio?

