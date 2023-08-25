Spring isn’t the only season for whole-house cleanouts. As summer draws to a close, autumn is an ideal time to organize your living space ahead of the cold winter months. If that sounds intimidating, don’t worry – these local professional organizers explain how to make cleaning, packing (and unpacking), parsing through old items and reorganizing easy. With their help, you can fearlessly tackle “spring cleaning” any time of the year.
2B Organized
2B Organized’s St. Louis team, led by Debra Farnell and Amanda Stehl, can handle organizing projects both large and small. Need a closet cleaned out and organized? They’ve got you. And if you’re looking at a much bigger project – such as planning a space in a home that’s being built or staging your home before listing it – then they can assist with that, too. 2B Organized also offers what they call “concierge services” that give clients their precious time back: Think opening and closing your vacation home, holiday decorating and take down and more.
2B Organized St. Louis, 314-527-0954, 2b-organized.com
Happy Spaces by Lizzy
Purging your closet might be easy to cross off your list. But after you’ve cleaned everything out, a new challenge exists – what to do with all your stuff. Not only does Lizzy Kline at Happy Spaces by Lizzy offer professional organization services, but she also helps her clients by donating, selling or disposing of their used goods. With a pro by your side to take care of the pile of “to-donate” items, organizing your home might not seem so daunting. Kline offers free consultations for new clients so she can help them achieve peace of mind, one room at a time.
Happy Spaces by Lizzy, 314-570-8942, happyspacesbylizzy.com
Sacred Space Organizing
Your home is an extension of yourself, which is why Sacred Space Organizing founder Erin Neumann and co-owner Charlotte Slankard created a five-step program to help clients prioritize, categorize, minimize, organize and systemize their possessions. According to the Sacred Space Organizing website, the program helps clients discover what’s truly important in life so they can live lighter and live better. Neumann and Slankard offer professional organizing help for your home, office, photos and even finances so your living space and life can be calm, intentional and thoughtful.
Sacred Space Organizing, 314-266-4820, sacredspaceorganizing.com