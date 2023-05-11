When Mike Menolascino and his wife Shilpa moved into their modern Glendale home with their four young children a few years ago, one of their first orders of business was transforming the half-finished basement into a multipurpose space that could grow with the family.

“We’d heard about Mosby Building Arts, and a buddy of mine had worked with them,” Menolascino says. “So we called them and got paired up with designer and home consultant Amy Miller. She’s been fantastic from start to finish.”

Having worked on other basement projects during her time with Mosby, Miller had the skills, experience and vision needed to completely reimagine the 1,500-square-foot lower level as a well-appointed haven that now includes a home gym, wet bar, home theater, office and full bath.

“This project had more components than some, but for the most part, is typical of our lower-level updates,” Miller says. “Many homeowners are wanting dedicated gyms with attached baths, a home office/auxiliary bedroom for guests, and additional living space.”

The Menolascinos credit Miller’s 3D digital concepts with helping them to visualize exactly how the finished project would look and function before the work ever got started.

“Amy gave us a whole presentation that was really helpful and very cool,” he recalls.

Both Menolascino and Miller mentioned mapping out the orientation of the rooms as the biggest challenge they faced.

“With lower-level projects, we often have to deal with structural components like posts, beams and HVAC equipment in the middle of areas that we need to design around,” Miller explains.

“The home theater extends pretty far back on raised platforms, which was tricky because we had a sump pump to work around,” Menolascino says. “The team came up with a creative solution to preserve that space and make it work.”

All the Menolascinos are thrilled with the final results.

“My favorite area is the theater; for my wife, it’s the gym,” Menolascino says. “We’ve already hosted several movie nights for the neighborhood, popcorn included. That’s been a big hit with the kids.”

Mosby Building Arts, 115W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, 314-909-1800, callmosby.com