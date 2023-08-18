MoModerne is the place to find your next home décor obsession: That couch in your living room with the funky pattern, those wood cane Bauhaus-style chairs around the kitchen table or the geometric pitcher perfect for patio parties. Whatever it is, you’ll find it at the new City Foundry location of MoModerne, which opened in June.
Owner Anna Weiss, who has more than 10 years of experience in the premier furnishing space and was on Architectural Digest’s November 2021 shortlist of “14 Women-Owned Shops Shifting the Home and Design Space in America,” operated her store in Crestwood for nine years before the move to Midtown. Weiss says she received a text earlier this year from her landlord informing her they were selling the building and that she had 60 days to vacate.
“I was really shocked and disappointed, but after a lot of reflection, I leaned into the change and got excited about a new opportunity; I was full steam ahead,” Weiss says. Beyond the location itself, the biggest priority on Weiss’ checklist for a new showroom was an open-floor layout that was light-filled and breathable, as the Crestwood location had middle storage that limited it to a “U” shape.
The 2,000-square-foot City Foundry showroom is wide open and brightly lit thanks to massive window panels. A built-in organic freeform bookshelf along one wall draws the eye and warms the industrial space, which includes original circa-2012 graffiti by artist Ed Boxx on the exposed brick walls.
Overall, MoModerne’s curated home décor selection is devoted to both contemporary and historic items – from art deco to mid-century to postmodern – that Weiss handpicks herself. “I’m always excited about the accent pieces and art,” Weiss says, who sources from weekly thrifting routes, estate sales and auctions. “Our found items typically are one of a kind and push a look forward into modern design. Most of the inventory is from people who are personally contacting the shop with items to sell, especially from a downsize or move. If I’m lucky enough to purchase from the original owner, that’s even better.”
About 90 percent of MoModerne’s inventory is vintage, and items are refinished or reupholstered as needed – while preserving as much integrity and history of the piece as possible. Among the various furniture, home décor, kitchenware, art, accessories and more, Weiss also incorporates some contemporary objects such as rugs, ceramics and lamps from various local and national artisan designers. She says pairs of anything – lamps, tables, vases – tend to fly out the door, and the most common request she receives is for chairs.
“Most people come in with something in mind, and it’s typically a statement piece,” she says. “I’m hoping to offer a wider variety of items so you can come in with your chair mission but leave with a ceramic bowl in the shape of a tiger. I’m trying to offer a larger selection of small items with a lower price point so I can appeal to Foundry shoppers who are casually browsing or are popping in for the first time.”
The store is open Thursday through Sunday to give Weiss time to source and restock the rest of the week. The MoModerne website has select e-commerce pieces available for purchase. The shop’s website and Instagram are updated weekly. “We are trying to keep the sales local and in the shop as much as possible,” Weiss says. “Stuff is always coming and going, so it really is best to stop by for the latest drops.”
MoModerne, 3730 Foundry Way, No. 188, St. Louis, 314-620-4194, momoderne.com