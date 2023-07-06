What once was a well-loved outdoor space is now an astounding outdoor oasis thanks to Meghan Heeter of Castle Design.
“Our goal was to create a colorful outdoor oasis that blended beautifully with its stately setting in Old Town Clayton,” Heeter says. “From the antique Savannah fountain to the ornate iron gate, historic architectural elements were incorporated in the new design to give it a classic old-world feel. We wanted the space to be a celebration of vivid color and patterns.”
Heeter accomplished this by using a signature Osborne & Little fabric that defined the color palette with lively pinks, fresh greens and beautiful blues.
“The bright textiles give the elegant antique iron furniture a fresh feel,” she says. “I love the antiques that are incorporated throughout the space. It was fun to design special areas so these time-honored antiques could shine again.”
People are also reading…
The finished space certainly shines as much as the antiques.
“When I walk into this gorgeous outdoor space, I feel like I’m in an enchanted English garden,” Heeter says. “It’s formal with detailed iron and brickwork, yet playful and inviting with its cheerful color palette. The end result is a stylish and graceful outdoor space that is perfect for hosting a glamorous garden party. It truly is a study in the art of living well and with great style.”
Castle Design, 7707 Clayton Road, Clayton, 314-727-6622, emilycastle.com