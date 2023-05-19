What once was a masculine man cave featuring dark wood paneling is now a light and bright basement with fabulous functionality.
“Before it was definitely a man cave,” says Marcia Moore of Marcia Moore Design. “Now it is a space everyone in the family can enjoy. [It’s] total whimsy and fun – you can’t be in a bad mood in this space.”
A space that Moore says was inspired by her clients’ love of golf.
“I decided to use paintings of famous golf courses as the art for the pool table room,” she says. “I then used colors from the paintings to form my color palette.”
The same palette was used throughout the spectacular space to help the amenities shine.
“My favorite component is that there are so many different uses for the space,” Moore says. “There’s a pool table, counter-height seating for eating, drinking and board games, two easy chairs for private conversation and a sofa and chairs for watching TV. Day or night, there’s so much to enjoy.”
Moore distinguished each space by mixing up flooring: For example, the main area features luxury vinyl planks while the workout area showcases luxury vinyl tiles and a juice bar atop woven flooring.
“I love how the three different types of flooring delineate each space,” she says. “This is one of my favorite projects because it is so fun, yummy and alive – it makes me smile every time I see it.”
Marcia Moore Design, 11622 Page Service Drive, Suite 103, St. Louis, 314-395-1114, marciamooredesign.com