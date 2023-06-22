It’s finally summer, which means it’s time to enjoy the long, sunny days in comfort and style. If you’re looking to spruce up your spaces for summer relaxation and entertainment, Marcia Moore Design has you covered with timeless yet modern styles for your sunrooms, porches and more.

Principle designer and creative director Marcia Moore explains that there are three types of sun-filled rooms with their own distinct style and design. The first is a sunroom, which is an indoor, four-season room with lots of windows. Sunrooms have interior furniture but utilize indoor-outdoor fabrics and tile floors that won’t fade in the sun.

“We can also heat a tile floor so the homeowner can use the room comfortably in the winter,” Moore adds. “When designing, we use more casual window treatments for a space that is laid back and comfy.”

The second space is a three-season porch. While it still has walls and windows, it’s less insulated, meaning it’s technically considered an outdoor space that wouldn’t be used in the winter. Three-season rooms use high quality outdoor furniture that can get wet and sometimes feature folding doors for easy access to the outdoors, as well as ceiling fans to keep the space cool in the warmer months.

The third type of room is a proper screened-in porch that is saved for days with good weather. These spaces tend to be more casual and laid back, featuring fabrics that can withstand rain and artwork that works outdoors.

Moore explains that when designing spaces like porches, they have to be careful with the types of outdoor fabrics they use. “The screened-in porches are totally shaded but would still get wet – so finding the right kind of exterior rug that can get wet and won’t mold can be a challenge,” she says. “We frequently use rugs made out of recycled milk cartons.”

Other considerations include making sure the lighting and ceiling fans are rated for the outdoors and that furniture and décor are heavy enough not to fly away with a strong wind. Moore and designer Kathleen Mathews tackle all of this while also making sure the finished space matches the client’s personal style.

“We like to make sure that everyone’s home is different and unique to that client,” Moore says. “We’re very eclectic in our choices and we rarely use any product twice. We like to be a little bit edgy and get people out of their comfort zones to the place they want to be but had been afraid to get to on their own.”

Marcia Moore Design, 7404 Bland Drive, St. Louis, 314-395-1114, marciamooredesign.com