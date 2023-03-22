Strong lines, outstanding finishes and excellent surface decoration give major design heft to furnishings.
Created in the color field tradition of the 1940s, Currey and Company’s Graduation pendant has wide rings of blue wrought iron. The interiors of the rings are complemented by a contemporary gold leaf finish that enhances the illumination glow. It’s part of the Hiroshi Koshitaka collection. (wilsonlighting.com)
EJ Victor’s Grand Street two-piece sectional pairs a refined tight-back English-arm sofa with an abbreviated chaise unit. Legs feature the Modern Walnut gloss finish with over-scaled polished brass or nickel (shown) casters. (designanddetailstl.com)
A strong silhouette and bold surface design distinguish this classic blue and white handmade porcelain jar with a lid. (dannysporcelain.com)