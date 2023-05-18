A fresh white palette lets simple modern design shine.

Stickley’s American-made Walnut Grove upholstered bed features an offset frame, giving the solid headboard the illusion of draped fabric. It’s shown with the eight-drawer Walnut Grove dresser and mirror. All pieces are accented with warm brass details. (shubertdesign.com)

Like a flowering lotus, Hudson Valley’s Whitley swing arm wall sconce expands outward. Dueling finishes in soft black and white create a yin-yang effect, anchored by a crisp metal arm in aged brass or polished nickel. Also available as a pendant in two sizes. (wilsonlighting.com)

Bliss Studio’s Bartlett wall art is handcrafted from white plaster and accented with an aged gold leaf-finished toleware stem and leaf. The pears come in sets of six with hanging hardware. (bdaviscompany.com)