Although they’re classics in any country, these pieces definitely have a distinctive French flair.

Sidney by Legacy Home is a complete bedding collection in the French country style. It includes a ticking stripe-style bedspread made of cotton with corner pleats and a ruffled 30-inch drop skirt; a linen toile coverlet that reverses to cotton; linen toile bed panels; and a variety of pillows and shams, all made in the U.S.A. (neimanmarcus.com)

Alden Parkes Sun Mirror is aptly named. The mahogany frame is hand carved in a fashion that recalls rays of sunlight. It is available with a gold or Champagne finish over whitewash. (aldenparkes.com)

Hickory White’s exposed wood chair has a time-honored French flair with its carved and curved apron, legs and padded arms. It features a single cushion, one back pillow and nail head trim around the apron and arms. (kdrshowrooms.com)