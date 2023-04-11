When one door closes, another one opens – or, in the case of Lauren Thorp, owner of the beloved Bonboni Mercantile Co., the same door opens with a fabulous new focus.
“Instead of Bonboni Mercantile Company, we are Bonboni Interior Design – but the heart is the same,” says Thorp, who opened Bonboni Mercantile Co. five years ago. “Bonboni [Mercantile Co.] was all about helping you connect with your loved ones through gifts. My goal with Bonboni Interior Design is to help clients create spaces that can foster meaningful relationships with their family and friends through beautiful design.”
Design prowess is something her original shop, without a doubt, showcased. “I’ve had people walk into the shop and just kind of sigh and say, ‘I wish I could live here,’” Thorp says. “I loved that compliment. Nothing meant more to me. People asked if I did interior design and I always said, ‘No, I don’t have the bandwidth.’ I’m sure there are some people out there with higher capacities, but I just knew I couldn’t do both things well.”
That realization is what brought Thorp to officially close Bomboni Mercantile Co., the boutique that was recognized as “The Most Beautiful Independent Store in Missouri” by Architectural Digest in 2018.
“Bonboni was such a sweet season and a great experience,” Thorp says. “I learned so much in terms of styling, merchandising and working with clients. It just felt like the right time to pivot, but shutting down the shop was bittersweet. I had a lot of amazing clients and customers who came to say goodbye, but this new pivot is sort of an extension of Bonboni. It’s not closing; I’m committed to bringing the same level of beauty and attention to detail to my interior design projects.”
Thorp says Bonboni Interior Design, which will eventually operate out of the same space located at 2246 Klemm St. in St. Louis, will offer everything from color consultations and floor-plan assistance to full-service interior design and more.
“I’m currently partnering with Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath on our first project for a home in Ladue,” Thorp says. “They’re handling the bathroom, and I’m doing the primary bedroom. The plan is to eventually redo the whole house over the next few years.”
If you’ve seen Thorp’s style, you know the fun has just begun. “I love color, and I think that’s been evident through my shop,” she says. “I also love layering patterns and textures and blending architectural styles.”
Thorp calls her style eclectic yet elegant.
“I think eclectic can give off this connotation of being not well-refined, but I definitely love a refined design,” Thorp says. “I love high-end, beautiful designs that are luxurious and traditional. I also love mixing in whimsical pieces that are maybe a little bit unexpected and very colorful.”
Thorp believes her unique style helps her stand out in the St. Louis interior design scene.
“I have not found a ton of designers who use color lavishly,” she says. “And maybe that’s the market, right? But if I exist, certainly other people like me exist. I’ve attracted those people through my shop, so I know they’re out there.”
Thorp is fully prepared to pursue her passion for such people.
“My entire career has prepared me for this new chapter,” Thorp says. “Early in my career, I worked in project management for the federal government, which helped me develop the needed skills to execute largescale projects with many stakeholders. After that, I was the founder of a venture-backed technology startup, which helped me develop my leadership and visionary skills. As a shop owner, I developed a keen eye for design and aesthetics to curate a cohesive product selection that customers wanted … I’m excited to continue to develop. It’s been really fun.”
Lauren Thorp, 314-472-3457, bonbonimercantile.com