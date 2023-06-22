An expert in roofing for more than 37 years, Koziatek Contracting is dedicated to providing St. Louis businesses and homeowners with the best roof installation, inspection, repair and maintenance.

“Scott Koziatek, the owner and president, started out up on roofs, himself; he started the business from scratch,” says Ryan Koziatek, vice president of operations. “We’re a family business – we’ve all been in roofing for more than 20 years. Some more than 40 years.”

In a recent project, Koziatek Contracting worked with a homeowner to replace the roof of his 1931 Clayton home.

“Originally this home had clay Spanish tile and over the years it had been replaced with asphalt shingles,” explains Jennifer Reed, vice president of residential development. “The new owner wanted to bring back the original style.”

The owner, Justin Neely, learned about Koziatek Contracting when researching the material he wanted to use for the new roof. After learning about composite slate, he came across Brava Spanish Tile, of which Koziatek was the only certified contractor.

“[Working with Koziatek] was wonderful,” Neely says. “Jennifer was extremely attentive and there for the entire process. I am extremely happy with the end product.”

“We’ve done a lot of these projects around the St. Louis market,” adds Ryan Koziatek. “We enjoy when we get to do big projects like this that impact the value of the home.”

Koziatek Contracting is both a Brava Preferred Contractor and a GAF Certified™ Residential Roofing Contractor, working with residential, commercial and industrial clients and handling projects of all sizes, including storm restoration when needed. The team at Koziatek understands that your home is your largest investment and will provide superior craftsmanship and high-quality services at the right price for your budget. Contact them today!

Koziatek Contracting, 301 Lee Street, Defiance, 314-837-8262, koziatekcontracting.com